Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Essex Way

PUBLISHED: 22:19 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 05 September 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners James Hawkes, Martin Atkinson, Kevin Marshall, Pru Hayhow and Martin Jackson about to run from Cressing to Great Tey during the Essex Way Relay

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Essex Way relay race on Sunday.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Abigail Rayner and Dan Wright running from Chipping Ongar to Good Easter in the Essex Way RelayGrange Farm & Dunmow Runners Abigail Rayner and Dan Wright running from Chipping Ongar to Good Easter in the Essex Way Relay

Conditions were good for the 82-mile cross-country race, which attracted teams from 25 different clubs.

Each team included 10 athletes, covering distances ranging from 5.3 miles to 11.2 miles and GFDR entered five teams - men, veteran men, women and two mixed squads.

Springfield Striders won the men's and mixed team categories, with GFDR's men fourth out of 53.

The GFDR mixed teams finished in 28th and 40th and the women sixth of 18, behind race winners Southend.

A total of 10 teams took part in the over-45 veteran men's race, with GFDR fourth behind winners Springfield.

GFDR will be holding a seven-mile trail race from The Stag in Little Easton on Sunday, September 22.

