Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Essex Cross-Country Relays

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners entered three teams at the Essex Cross-Country Relays at Writtle University on Saturday.

Each runner completed a 5k lap, with Havering's men first out of 55 teams and GFDR in 13th place thanks to Lee Pickering, James Bosher, Connor Johnson and Josh Sowman.

Dan Reynolds, Declan Evans, Luca Predebon and Steve Read were 25th, while the women's team involving 45 teams saw Jenny Suckling, Brady Ramsay and Claire Hall finish 23rtd behind winners Basildon.

Bishop's Stortford RC held the Stort 5 and 10 races at Cammas Hall near Hatfield Broad Oak on Sunday, attracting 157 and 219 runners respectively.

Bosher won the Stort 5 in 31.09, as Louise Garrett clocked 52.03 and Szabina Nemeth managed 64.16.

Colin Jackson was fastest in the M60 category in the Stort 10 with his time of 1:31.08, ahead of wife Glenda (1:58.01) and Hayley Morley (1:37.23).