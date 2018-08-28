Advanced search

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners donate £1,000 to Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 January 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hand over a cheque for £1,000 to Terry Nunn, of the Royal British Legion

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hand over a cheque for �1,000 to Terry Nunn, of the Royal British Legion

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners presented a cheque for £1,000 to the Royal British Legion recently.

The club holds a 10-mile race on Remembrance Sunday each year, with more than 500 runners joining locals at the Stebbing war memorial for the two minutes silence.

And to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the club chose to donate proceeds from the race to the Royal British Legion.

Terry Nunn, secretary of the Felsted & Essex RBL, was accompanied by poppy appeal organiser Linda Savill to receive a cheque from club chairman Colin Jackson at a training session at Braintree Sports Centre.

