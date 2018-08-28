Advanced search

Runners dominate latest cross-country league race

PUBLISHED: 08:11 08 January 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners James Hawkes, Kerry Harrington, Karen Pickering and Naomi Moss at Rivenhall.

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners came out on top in the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League race at Rivenhall on Sunday.

A strong turnout of 18 men and 15 women helped to reinforce the club’s position at the top of the table after three rounds.

James Bosher won the race, as Dan Reynolds (fourth), Lee Pickering (sixth) and Matt Bainbridge (seventh) also finished inside the top 10.

Alistair Brown (15th), Connar Johnson (17th) and Ashwin Shah (19th) completed the scoring squad for GFDR.

Naomi Moss was second for the women, with Hannah McIlvenna (fourth), Karen Pickering (sixth) and Emily Predebon (ninth) also scoring for the cause.

Braintree & District AC’s men were second, ahead of Springfield Striders, Little Baddow Ridge Runners and Mid-Essex Casuals.

For the women, Mid-Essex were second ahead of Springfield, Little Baddow and Braintree.

Meanwhile, in the Flitch Way New Year’s Eve marathon, Moss finished as second female in a personal best time of 3:28.50, with Pickering fourth in 3:48.39.

Tony Karas clocked 4:01.44 for the men, with Ian Lawson coming home in 4:19.31.

