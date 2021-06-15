Ridley League send out call for pubs and clubs to join new season of darts and dominoes
- Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA
A return to a regular darts and dominoes season is just around the corner and the Ridley League hope that there will be plenty of new teams involved.
The league has called its AGM for August 10, starting at 8pm at Little Waltham Sports & Social Club.
The hope is after a nearly 18-month enforced shutdown, this will finally mark the league’s emergence from the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary Dave Suckling admitted: “It’s been a long wait but we hope the protection of mass vaccination will give players the confidence to get into action and help pubs back to normality.
“And that’s not just our existing members. This has been an awful time for everyone and there must be pubs and clubs who’d relish the boost in Tuesday-night trade that our competition brings.
“We will be delighted to see them at the AGM.”
Any team interested in learning more about how the league works should call Dave on 07742 595 328 or email davidbriansuckling@gmail.com
