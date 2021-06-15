News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Ridley League send out call for pubs and clubs to join new season of darts and dominoes

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:08 PM June 15, 2021   
A general view of a darts board with player in silhouette

The Ridley League are hoping to attract new clubs to join in their new season. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

A return to a regular darts and dominoes season is just around the corner and the Ridley League hope that there will be plenty of new teams involved.

The league has called its AGM for August 10, starting at 8pm at Little Waltham Sports & Social Club.

The hope is after a nearly 18-month enforced shutdown, this will finally mark the league’s emergence from the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Dave Suckling admitted: “It’s been a long wait but we hope the protection of mass vaccination will give players the confidence to get into action and help pubs back to normality.

“And that’s not just our existing members. This has been an awful time for everyone and there must be pubs and clubs who’d relish the boost in Tuesday-night trade that our competition brings.

“We will be delighted to see them at the AGM.”

Any team interested in learning more about how the league works should call Dave on 07742 595 328 or email davidbriansuckling@gmail.com  

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan for 30 Dunmow homes rejected by councillors
  2. 2 Parkrun is back - runners urged to maintain social distancing
  3. 3 Debut Dunmow festival set for sellout success
  1. 4 Two injured in Hatfield Broad Oak crash
  2. 5 Dunmow store transforms with new wedding and prom focus
  3. 6 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
  4. 7 Revealed: images of new hospital that aims to be carbon neutral
  5. 8 Bronze Age and Roman treasures go on display at museum
  6. 9 Life change of direction for owners of new Felsted cafe
  7. 10 Freedom Day has been delayed by up to four weeks
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambula

Pair sentenced after causing horror crash that injured 19

Bianca Wild

person
Roman Day 2021 for Year 3 pupils at Great Dunmow Primary School

Education

In pictures: Roman Day for primary school pupils

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Three boys on bikes under a brick arch bridge

Environment

Friends of Flitch Way one of three nominiated charities for the year

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance hovers over a lush green field.

Essex Police

Motorcyclist in hospital with life-changing injuries after collision

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus