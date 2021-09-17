News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Raynes Boxing Club duo delighted to return to amateur competition

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:15 AM September 17, 2021   
Rayne Boxing Club's Alex James with professional Adrian Martin

Rayne Boxing Club's Alex James with professional Adrian Martin - Credit: RAYNE BOXING

Amateur competition returned for the fighters of Rayne Boxing Club for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Alex James and Sid Adams were the two to represent the Lahes Farm-based club this time at the Halstead & Essex University club show with 14-year-old James first up.

He was up against Tyler Marney of Canvey Island and after two very-even rounds, the Rayne man put in an impressive performance, completely emptying the tank, to secure a unanimous points victory.

Adams was also up against a fighter from the Canvey club, this time the more-experienced Callum Bailey.

However, the 16-year-old got going straight from the first bell, landing some eye-catching shots to the head and body of Bailey.

The same pattern emerged through the second round of the contest with Adams catching his opponent with a hook to the body which gave the referee no option but to issue a standing eight count.

The correct punch selection continued to give him the edge and he too ended up gaining a unanimous points win.

Most Read

  1. 1 Blue-green algae proves fatal for Doctor's Pond fish
  2. 2 Man admits to causing death by dangerous driving after B184 collision
  3. 3 Award for off-duty police officer who saved a man's life
  1. 4 Kemi Badenoch MP secures new brief in September reshuffle
  2. 5 'Enjoy a slice of Essex on hospitality day', says culture chief
  3. 6 'We're not closing down day centres', says council
  4. 7 Essex A&E waiting times: fears raised about winter as 'NHS really struggling'
  5. 8 Second team promoted as Dunmow's cricket season comes to an end
  6. 9 Home comforts and good time for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
  7. 10 The first ever Flitch Green Fun Day in pictures
Boxing
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer wearing a blue vest dealing with police tape in Felsted, Essex

Essex Police

Felsted collision leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Felsted dog show winner Astrid, a Border Collie, Felsted, Essex

Pets | Gallery

In pictures: The 2021 Felsted fun dog show entrants and winners

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Pictures of happy children in Essex as they return to primary school this September

Education News

Your pictures as Essex schools reopen their doors

Reporters, Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast

Logo Icon
A man pouring a pint in a pub.

Hospitality Day

'Use it or lose it' plea ahead of National Hospitality Day 2021

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon