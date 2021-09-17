Raynes Boxing Club duo delighted to return to amateur competition

Published: 11:15 AM September 17, 2021

Amateur competition returned for the fighters of Rayne Boxing Club for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Alex James and Sid Adams were the two to represent the Lahes Farm-based club this time at the Halstead & Essex University club show with 14-year-old James first up.

He was up against Tyler Marney of Canvey Island and after two very-even rounds, the Rayne man put in an impressive performance, completely emptying the tank, to secure a unanimous points victory.

Adams was also up against a fighter from the Canvey club, this time the more-experienced Callum Bailey.

However, the 16-year-old got going straight from the first bell, landing some eye-catching shots to the head and body of Bailey.

The same pattern emerged through the second round of the contest with Adams catching his opponent with a hook to the body which gave the referee no option but to issue a standing eight count.

The correct punch selection continued to give him the edge and he too ended up gaining a unanimous points win.