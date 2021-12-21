Rayne Boxing Club bring curtain down on successful year

Rayne Boxing Club’s Donney Buckley (left) with opponent Leyton Nanton at the Meadowcroft Community Centre. - Credit: RAYNE BOXING

Rayne Boxing Club have brought the curtain to a close on the 2021 action with some good showings.

Bradley Tayler and Donney Buckley travelled to the Meadowcroft Community Centre in Aylesbury.

Buckley, 14, put in a very classy performance with great punch variety along with superb head and foot movement to claim a unanimous points victory.

A very happy Bradley Tayler after his first win at the WKD show. - Credit: RAYNE BOXING

Tayler started the show in what was only his second skills bout, with the 14-year-old showing great improvement against the host club’s David Stephens, slipping and defending shots effectively in what would have made for a good competitive bout.

He was in competitive action for the first time one week later when he faced another first-timer, Kingsdown's Chase Dixon in Sevenoaks.

In an action-packed contest both showed huge grit and determination with Tayler unleashing some large shot clusters that forced his opponent to the ropes.

It meant he took the contest and later the bout of the day prize.

Sixteen-year-old Sidney Adams also fought in Kent, moving up a weight category since his last outing.

He got off to a great start by knocking his home county opponent to the canvas after just 30 seconds but from there, he didn't throw enough quality of punches and lost on points.