Felsted head girl named U19 captain at Netball Superleague giants Saracens Mavericks

Published: 5:05 PM March 29, 2021

Poppy Tydeman has responsibility whether at school or the netball court - having been named skipper of the Saracens Mavericks U19 side.

The 18-year-old from Great Dunmow is also the captain of netball at Felsted School, as well as being the head girl, and according to one former Mavericks legend, she is the perfect choice.

Spot the difference: Poppy Tydeman in her Felsted and Saracens Mavericks kit. - Credit: FELSTED SCHOOL

Lindsay Keable, the head of netball at the school, was also part of the then-named Hertfordshire Mavericks, playing in the black and purple dress between 2010 and 2019.

She said: "We are so proud of Poppy and her netball achievements. She has been a great asset and a fundamental member of the netball team for many years.

"Poppy has been a great role model to the other girls in school and across all year groups. We wish her all the best in the future netball endeavours and hope her success continues.”

Tydeman has played netball at Felsted since starting at the prep school in 2009, gaining a call-up to the school's first team while she was in Year 9.

During this time, she has toured Barbados and competed at the 2020 National School Finals.

Her Mavericks career started in 2018 when she joined the pathway academy in 2018.

She soon trialled for the U17 National Performance League squad and won the league's most-improved player award.

Tydeman has also been nominated and selected as a sporting champion as part of the ‘Everyone Active scheme, which provides funding and support for talented Athletes.

Launched in 2016 and supported by Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, the scheme has already helped many athletes on their journey to become a national and international sporting success with mentoring and specialist training.

Athletes in the scheme are able to use the highest standard of facilities for their ongoing training.

Outside of Felsted and the Mavericks, Tydeman also plays for the Broxbourne-based Turnford Netball Club, currently in the top flight of the East Regional League.

This squad is a combination of seasoned and young talent with many junior internationals and NPL players represented.

Tydeman is the youngest member of the team and won most valuable first-team player for the 2019 season and most improved in 2020.