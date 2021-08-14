News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Olympic medallist's warm welcome home

Reporters, Dunmow Broadcast

Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2021   
Delight as Olympic medallist Matthew Coward-Holley is home from Tokyo 2020

Delight as Olympic medallist Matthew Coward-Holley is home from Tokyo 2020 - Credit: Charles Lee Photography

Olympic medallist Matthew Coward-Holley has returned from Tokyo 2020 following his triumphant performance in the Olympics men's trap shooting final.

The former Felsted School pupil was warmly welcomed by friends, family and supporters at a reception at his parents’ home.

His Olympics success saw him shooting 33 out of 40 targets in the final, winning a bronze and securing Team GB's 17th medal of the competition.

Coward-Holley, 26, from Chelmsford, already boasts world and European championship titles.

He began trap shooting eight years ago in Nuthampstead, near Royston.

He took up the sport after breaking his back for a second time just over a decade ago, shattering a successful rugby career while he was still a schoolboy 

His parents however, as well as his many friends, continued to support him and his perseverance and hard work ultimately reaped rewards.

