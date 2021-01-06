Online nominations open for Essex FA long service awards

Published: 11:29 AM January 6, 2021

Decades of volunteering in grassroots football will be recognised and rewarded in 2021 when Essex FA will hand out long service awards - and you can put forward those you think are worthy of the honour.

Nominations are open online at www.essexfa.com and will remain so until January 31 at 11.30pm.

They are open to individuals who have given at least 10 years of service to football in Essex as an honorary secretary of an affiliated club or competition, a registered referee, or in any other capacity felt to be appropriate, not including playing or managerial service.

Four awards are up for grabs depending on length of service with the big prize the award of merit.

That will honour those who have given at least 40 years of "outstanding honorary service to football in Essex and who is approved by the executive council of the Essex FA".

Essex FA's Lana Gillard said: "Through these awards, we’re very proud to be able to say thank you, and to recognise, many of the overall workforce in our region. Without the selfless hard work of volunteers, grassroots football simply wouldn’t exist.”