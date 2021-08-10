Youth section continues to grow as Newport cricketers benefit from sponsorship

Published: 12:36 PM August 10, 2021

Youngsters at Newport Cricket Club have benefitted from the support of sponsors Debden Grange Retirement Village. - Credit: NEWPORT CC

Newport Cricket Club have partnered with Debden Grange Retirement Village to help keep the club's youth section on an upward trajectory.

Sponsorship money has already funded shirts for the talented youngsters while the senior side also has the village logo on their kit.

The club, who played on the Recreation Ground at Frambury Lane, have already seen the section begin to grow with almost 20 youngsters aged nine and above building new skills and confidence with dedicated coaching and matches since April.

Six of them have also graduated into the senior ranks, playing league games for Newport's second team.

Youth team manager, Andrew Yarwood, said: "The support of Debden Grange has been fantastic, giving each youngster a proper cricket shirt.

"We are working with them, Essex Country Cricket and other partners like Saffron Sports to build a sustainable platform for young people to play cricket and have fun.

"We are proud of what all our young cricketers have achieved and looking forward to indoor coaching and matches during the winter."

Debden Grange Village's manager, Tom Lee, added: “I’m delighted to be able to support grassroots sport in this fantastic village.

"When Ben Powell [Newport's captain] and I spoke I immediately wanted to be involved.

"The cricket club has a long, successful history and its great we can help the club continue to thrive, the added bonus being we can support the next generation of young cricketers enjoy the game too."

Cricket runs in the Powell family with Ben taking over the day-to-day running of the club from his father Arthur, although he still remains heavily involved.

And the skipper is excited about the future of the club.

“It’s a great time to be involved in the club," he said. "With Debden Grange's support we are excited about future seasons and are introducing cricket to a younger audience too.

“Debden Grange is all about supporting families and offering security and a place for people to enjoy life.

"We hope that with our help the cricket club can do the same”

Coaching sessions for the juniors start at 6.30pm on Wednesdays throughout the school holidays and into September.

Winter indoor coaching sessions are being arranged and anyone interested should contact Andrew Yarwood on 07714 708 815 for details and to reserve your place.