Advanced search

New Tae Kwon-do club to open in Dunmow in 2020

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2019

Dunmow TKD's Matt Howard and Cheryl Preston

Dunmow TKD's Matt Howard and Cheryl Preston

Archant

A new Tae Kwon-do club, Dunmow TKD, will be opening in January 2020 out of Helena Romanes School.

It will be run by Matt Howard, a second degree black belt and qualified instructor, and his partner Cheryl Preston, a first degree black belt.

You may also want to watch:

Training will take place on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings and Howard said: "Cheryl and I discoverd our passion for TKD in our mid-40s. We were introducted to the sport solely because we each had children training at Bishop's Stortford TKD club and decided to give it a go ourselves.

"We've won medals at national and regional competitions and are delighted to have this opportunity to run our own club and will be actively encouraging families to train together."

The club will attend the Christmas Market on Saturday and have a website (dunmowtkd.co.uk), facebook and Instagram pages.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after man exposes himself in Stebbing

Essex Police are investigating, following reports of indecent exposure in Stebbing. Picture: Archant

Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Spurs urges council to back stalled Stansted airport expansion plans

Spurs, which has just taken on new manager Jose Mourinho, has thrown its weight behind Stansted Airport's expansion plans Picture: TESS DERRY/PA WIRE

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after man exposes himself in Stebbing

Essex Police are investigating, following reports of indecent exposure in Stebbing. Picture: Archant

Ball bearings fired at police car after reports of harecoursing near Beauchamp Roding

Ball bearings were fired at a police car in Fyfield Road, near Beauchamp Roding. Picture: Archant

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Spurs urges council to back stalled Stansted airport expansion plans

Spurs, which has just taken on new manager Jose Mourinho, has thrown its weight behind Stansted Airport's expansion plans Picture: TESS DERRY/PA WIRE

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

New Tae Kwon-do club to open in Dunmow in 2020

Dunmow TKD's Matt Howard and Cheryl Preston

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers enjoy Christmas Cracker event

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at the Christmas Cracker meet

Police launch investigation after man exposes himself in Stebbing

Essex Police are investigating, following reports of indecent exposure in Stebbing. Picture: Archant

The Sixteen return to sing at Saffron Hall

The Sixteen are singing at Saffron Hall

Carols of Comfort and Joy at All Saints’ Church, Hockerill

Amici Cantate
Drive 24