New Tae Kwon-do club to open in Dunmow in 2020

A new Tae Kwon-do club, Dunmow TKD, will be opening in January 2020 out of Helena Romanes School.

It will be run by Matt Howard, a second degree black belt and qualified instructor, and his partner Cheryl Preston, a first degree black belt.

Training will take place on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings and Howard said: "Cheryl and I discoverd our passion for TKD in our mid-40s. We were introducted to the sport solely because we each had children training at Bishop's Stortford TKD club and decided to give it a go ourselves.

"We've won medals at national and regional competitions and are delighted to have this opportunity to run our own club and will be actively encouraging families to train together."

The club will attend the Christmas Market on Saturday and have a website (dunmowtkd.co.uk), facebook and Instagram pages.