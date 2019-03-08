Advanced search

Mixed fortunes for Roding rivals at end

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 September 2019

The 2019 cricket season is drawing to a close (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 2019 cricket season is drawing to a close (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

High Roding signed off for the season with a win double, but Aythorpe Roding suffered relegation.

Facing Brookweald in a must-win match in T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Division Two, High Roding saw Freddie Burns (3-8) and Mark Gallop (3-16) share bowling honours.

Burns also claimed a superb one-handed catch on the run as Brookweald were dismissed for 116 in the 40th over.

And although Andy Duke fell in reply, Mark Gilfrin (62) and Josh Tatham (22) did the bulk of the scoring, with Harry Pilcher (13) helping seal victory in 22 overs.

The win lifted High Roding two places up the table to avoid the drop, while the seconds finished their campaign in third place after beating Sawbridgeworth.

Clare Heywood (0-17) bowled a good nine-over spell, while Adrian Nelson nabbed a brace and Amit Tulaskar, Graeme Dewer and Nad Kumarapperuma took one wicket apiece to hold their rivals to 163-5.

Tahir Khan (67), Freddie Duke (23) and Tom Shrager (18) did the job with the bat in a five-wicket win which bodes well for 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Aythorpe Roding will look to bounce back in Division One next year, following their final-day defeat at Bentley.

Needing to win to avoid the drop, they saw the hosts pile up 348-9 from their 45 overs.

Liam Rosewell (3-72) proved the pick of the bowling, but Aythorpe were all out for 149 in 26 overs, although Neil Culleton hit a deserved 50.

*Dunmow maintained their good form in Two Counties League Division Two with a six-wicket win at Elmstead Market.

Josh Rix (4-50) took four wickets as the hosts slumped to 25-5, as George Gallant (1-31) also struck.

But they rallied thanks to a 103-run stand in 15 overs, before Baz Sewell (5-52) made the breakthrough as Elmstead were dismissed for 160.

Nick Coupe (28) and Luke Swanston (31) put on 68 for the first Dunmow wicket in just 10 overs, before three wickets fell without addition.

Brothers Paul Reid (37 not out) and James Reid (51) shared 91 to take Dunmow to the brink of victory, which was secured in the 26th over, but they need another win to be sure of safety and host Kelvedon & Feering on Saturday.

The seconds scored 313 against Halstead thirds to end their season with a 100-run victory.

