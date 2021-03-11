First start for Max Malins as England name side to play France

Published: 11:41 AM March 11, 2021

Max Malins will make his first start for England in the Six Nations clash with France at Twickenham.

All six of his previous caps have come off the bench but the former Felsted schoolboy and Old Albanian man will have his chance to shine from full-back in Le Crunch.

England's Maro Itoje during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington. - Credit: DAVID ROGERS/PA

Another former star at Woollams, Maro Itoje, starts alongside Charlie Ewels in the second row while the remaining two players from Harpenden St George's School, George Ford and skipper Owen Farrell, remain at 10 and 12.

England's Owen Farrell during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington as George Ford looks on. - Credit: DAVID ROGERS/PA

Head coach Eddie Jones says the clash with Les Bleus is one where they have to put on a show after defeats to both Scotland and Wales.

England head coach Eddie Jones during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington. - Credit: DAVID ROGERS/PA

He said: “This France game is one we are really looking forward to.

“We are of course disappointed that we can’t defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game. We want to show what we are capable of.

“The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday and I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 4.45pm with the game being shown live on ITV.



England side to play France:

15. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 49 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 91 caps) (C)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 64 caps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 75 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 29 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 42 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 46 caps)

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 21 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 31 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 59 caps)



Substitutes:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 57 caps)

17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 11 caps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 10 caps)

22. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 4 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 50 caps)