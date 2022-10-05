News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Max Malins moves from Saracens to Bristol Bears

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:35 PM October 5, 2022
Max Malins runs in to score for Bristol Bears.

Max Malins is returning to Bristol Bears on a full-time basis. - Credit: RICHARD SELLERS/PA

Former Felsted schoolboy Max Malins is heading back to the west country after signing for Bristol Bears.

The 25-year-old, who started his rugby life as a youngster at Saffron Walden and spent time at Old Albanian, will make the switch from Saracens in July.

He enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Ashton Gate during the 2020-2021 season, the year Sarries were relegated to the Championship following financial irregularities, scoring 18 tries in 19 matches and helping the Bears to a maiden European title and top spot in the Premiership.

He was also last season’s leading try scorer in rugby's top flight with 16 and has agreed a two-year deal.

He said: "I’m delighted to have signed with the Bears. During my loan period, I was made to feel very welcome by the fans, thoroughly enjoyed my rugby and made some good friends.

"I look forward to returning and hope to carry on where I left off."

Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam said: "Max is already one of the top players in the Premiership and he made a huge impact during his loan spell.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming him back into our team again."

