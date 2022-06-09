Saracens star Malins 'wanted more' despite top try scorer award

Saracens star Max Malins may have won the London Pride Top Try Scorer of the Season award, but the England winger is still rueing the ones that got away.

The former Felsted pupil and Saffron Walden junior scored 16 tries in the Gallagher Premiership to pip George McGuigan, Agustín Creevy and Cadan Murley to the prize at the Premiership Rugby Awards 2021-22.

But being the try-scoring machine that he is, Malins was still thinking about a score that got away during their 54-7 defeat at Gloucester last weekend.

With Saracens behind, Malins almost responded with an acrobatic finish in the corner, but replays showed he had just lost control of the ball before grounding.

"I don't really have a favourite try of the season, but it probably would have been the one I dropped at Gloucester on the weekend," said Malins, speaking after receiving his prize.

"If I had dotted that down, it probably would have been the most acrobatic.

"There isn't one single one, though. I certainly hope I can get a few more during the semi-finals. So I'll be sniffing around and hoping that one pops up for me.

"But it is going to be a tough ask against Quins. Certainly, there are a lot of tries scored in games against Quins, for them and against them, so hopefully, it will be a high-scoring game. Hopefully, I can get a few."

Malins picked up the prize after a phenomenal end to the season that saw him score seven tries in four Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches.

But the highlight of his season came right at the start, with a four-try haul in the 56-15 win against Wasps at the StoneX Stadium in October.

Despite the adulation and awards, Malins insists that his success reflects the hard work of his teammates.

He added: "There is obviously a lot of hard work that goes into it, but I'm fortunate enough to find myself in a few lucky positions and to be sent over for a few easy tries as well. I've got to thank my teammates for that.

"I'm just trying to get better in each area of my game. I want to get better in the air and stuff. I want to keep getting off my wing, getting my hands on the ball and stuff. The more I can do that, the better.

"It has been brilliant to be back at Saracens. The organisation is great, everyone in it is great, and we're really enjoying our time. We have enjoyed this week so far, but obviously, now we have a big one at the weekend."