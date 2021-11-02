Max Malins officially ruled out of England's autumn international with Tonga
- Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA
Former Felsted schoolboy Max Malins has been officially ruled out of England's first autumn international against Tonga through injury.
The Pacific islanders visit Twickenham on Saturday but the Premiership's leading try-scorer will not feature.
Head coach Eddie Jones said: "We had Max Malins and Raffi Quirke come into camp with injuries.
"They've been rehabbing but won't be considered for selection for the Tongan game, but we're hopeful they'll be fitter further down the track."
To make matters worse Malins' replacement, Louis Lynagh, has also been ruled out after a bruising encounter for Harlequins against Saracens on Sunday.
"Louis came in a bit beaten up after the game and so he hasn't been able to train with us," Jones said.
"With Max unavailable because of the injury he brought into camp, we just thought we needed additional cover. But unfortunately Louis is injured as well.
Lynagh's club-mate at the Stoop, Marcus Smith is also a doubt for Saturday's game.