Former Felsted schoolboy wins Team GB bronze in Tokyo trap shooting final
Published: 9:54 AM July 29, 2021
A former Felsted School pupil has won bronze in the Tokyo 2020 trap shooting final.
Matthew Coward-Holley, from Chelmsford, secured the medal earlier today, matching the success of Team GB's Ed Ling in 2016.
The 26-year-old athlete finished with a score of 33/40, securing a sixth Team GB bronze in these Olympics.
He was beaten by Czech pair Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky. Liptak ultimately secured this year's trap shooting gold.
The former Felsted schoolboy will return on Saturday (July 31) as part of Team GB's mixed team trap. The qualifiers are at 1am UK-time.
