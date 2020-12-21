Latest grassroots football news from the Essex Senior League

Published: 5:41 PM December 21, 2020

The Essex Senior League has called a halt to plans to restart in December.

Takeley's hopes of playing again in 2020 were ended by the government's shock tier four coronavirus restrictions announcement.

The Station Road-based club were given hope last week when the Essex Senior League, who had previously suspended fixtures until Christmas in the wake of the county being placed into tier three, said they would restart again on December 23.

The statement also said clubs who didn't want to return had the choice to "opt out without penalty due to COVID-19 concerns".

A further review was set for after January 14 but the new announcement has changed all that.

The ESL tweeted: "It seems we are now tier four so all games off again until the next government review. Even steps three to six [of non-league football] are not exempt from tier four lockdown."

The FA said: "Football for adult participants across non-elite football in tier four areas is not permitted, including all training and fixtures. Players cannot move in or out of tier four to train or play.

"Organised outdoor sport for U18s and disabled people will be allowed, while there are exemptions for FA girls’ regional talent clubs."