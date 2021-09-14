Felsted's Jess Olorenshaw claims prestigious national award

Published: 1:49 PM September 14, 2021

Felsted School's Jess Olorenshaw has been presented with a prestigious national honour in cricket.

The 16-year-old from the village was the recipient of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint award and was presented with her prize at Lord’s Cricket Ground by Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara,.

The award for cricketing excellence recognised her incredible performance in the 2019 season, where she scored four centuries and five 50s.

Olorenshaw, who has just completed her GCSEs, balanced her studies with playing top level cricket and hockey.

She plays for the Essex Women’s T20 cricket team and the Sunrisers Cricket Academy and was also part of Felsted’s national champions squad in 2019, batting in the super over in the semi-final at just 14-years-old.

Also a skilled hockey player, Olorenshaw has been part of the England U16 girls’ hockey squad for the past two years alongside playing National League women’s hockey for the last three years with Chelmsford and U18s with Sevenoaks.

Cricket is a strong discipline at Felsted for both boys and girls, with a number of successes in recent years including the girls’ first team winning the national title in 2019.

There was more international recognition for another of Felsted's sporting prospects - this time on the rugby field.

Craig Wright was selected to play for England U18s against Italy U19s at Millfield School.

The game ended in defeat but it was the end of a long selection process and development camp.

Wright, who plays for Northampton Saints academy, was one of 40 to be chosen to try out in the first two-day camp, successfully navigating his way to another, much longer get-together.

Felsted's director of rugby Andrew Le Chevalier said: "Craig worked extremely hard throughout the camp and was rewarded with the starting hooker position in a match-day squad of 22.

"He will be attending additional training camps throughout the year, as well as looking forward to being involved in the U18 Six Nations festival, to be held in France during the Easter holidays."