Talented Jess Olorenshaw handed academy place at major cricket hub

Published: 11:36 AM February 24, 2021

Jess Olorenshaw in action for Felsted against the MCC in 2020. - Credit: TOM SOPER PHOTOGRAPHY

A talented sporting schoolgirl from Felsted is celebrating after being selected for an elite cricket pathway.

Jess Olorenshaw, who also goes to Felsted School, was one of 15 chosen from a trial of 90 by Eastern Sunrisers' academy.

She was put through a vigorous process at the Essex County Ground which required her to undergo skills and fitness testing before gaining her place.

She said: "I was surprised and really pleased when I found out, as there were lots of girls trialling across the region.

"From what I’ve seen so far, the set-up is very professional and I’m not sure where this will take me, but I’m excited to be developing my skills in this environment."

The Sunrisers are one of eight regional hubs in English domestic women's cricket and are partnered with the likes of Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire.

And at just 16, Olorenshaw, who also excels in hockey and is part of England U16s, will be training in a professional environment with girls much older than her.

Felsted's director of girls' cricket, and Superleague Southern Vipers player Carla Rudd, said: "We are all very proud of Jess here at Felsted. She is now in a small group of girls nationally who have been recognised as having potential.

"She works extremely hard and takes every opportunity given to her so this is nothing more than she deserves.”

She isn't the only one with a Felsted connection though celebrating signing a new deal.

James Lennon, 23, will spend another season with Bedford Blues Rugby Club in the Championship, which this will see them lock horns with the likes of Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Billy Vunipola of Saracens.

The scrum-half has been an ever-present in the match-day squad since signing a permanent deal in 2018.

He already has 35 appearances to his name, and six tries, and has brought "tempo to the Blues backline on every occasion".

He has also received international recognition having featured for both the Ireland sevens side and the U20s training squad ahead of a Six Nations campaign.