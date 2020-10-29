Quartet from Infinity Netball Club selected for Essex squad

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 October 2020

The four girls from Infinity Netball Club selected to play for Essex.

A netball club from Great Dunmow is celebrating after four of their young stars were selected to represent Essex.

Olivia, Emily, Olivia and Phoebe all play for the U13 Devils team at Infinity Netball Club, the new name for Great Dunmow Junior Netball Club, and the quartet will now represent their county at the Satellite Academy.

Infinity head coach Davina Harrison said: “We’re delighted that all four girls were selected. It just shows that all their hard work has been rewarded.

Chairman Emily Brown added: “These girls are the future of the club and it’s lovely to hear they have been selected. The quality of coaching and the enthusiasm shown by the players despite Covid-19 has seen the club double in size in the last couple of years.”

Infinity are the only junior netball club in Great Dunmow with 120 girls, aged between seven and 16, playing across 11 teams.

They also have five adult teams represented in the Chelmsford and Harlow senior leagues.

For more information visit www.infinitynetball.com

