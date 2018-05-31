Advanced search

High Roding hold off Aythorpe in friendly as local cricket returns

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 July 2020

Aythorpe Roding's Paul Gravatt with daughter Livi and son Sam

Aythorpe Roding's Paul Gravatt with daughter Livi and son Sam

Archant

High Roding earned local bragging rights over Aythorpe Roding as recreational cricket returned last weekend.

With the 2020 season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, clubs finally got the chance to get out and play and Roding made 185-6 from their 40 overs.

They were led by an unbeaten 75 from Halls, as K Morley-Jacobs (34) and R Morley-Jacobs (28) also made starts.

J Woodmore (3-41) took bowling honours for Aythorpe, as Graham Milbank nabbed 2-23 and Andy Clarke picked up 1-11.

Medium-pacer Livi Gravatt, 14, bowled an accurate eight-over spell at a cost of just 28 runs and was unlucky not to get a wicket.

Aythorpe made a cautious start in reply, with Tom Wharton and J Apperley getting into double figures but captain Paul Gravatt falling for just one.

You may also want to watch:

Clarke (22) and Milbank got things moving with a good partnership, with Sam Gravatt and J O’Conner also chipping in.

Milbank hit a six and eight fours and finished unbeaten on 68 as Aythorpe came up just short on 179-7.

K Morley-Jacobs (3-37) was the pick of the High Roding attack, as S South (2-46) nabbed a brace and Halls (1-20) and Smart (1-27) also had success.

Aythorpe are set to entertain Stock in another friendly on Saturday (1pm), while High Roding stage an inter-club game ahead of a trip to Dunmow the week after.

With the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League having already cancelled the 202 season, Aythorpe are due to host OCs on July 25 and an NCL XI on August 1.

They will then join forces with High Roding, Stock, Springfield, Great Baddow, Hornchurch, Rayleigh and OCs over four successive weekends to compete in the T20 Covid Cup, with money raised going to NHS Charities.

The clubs will be split into two groups of four and play on August 8, 15 and 22 with the top two in each going forwards to a finals day at OCs on August 29.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

New retirement village coming to Bocking

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Most Read

New retirement village coming to Bocking

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Socially distanced school sports day fun at Takeley

Sports Day with social distance at Takeley Christian School. Picture: SUPPLIED

High Roding hold off Aythorpe in friendly as local cricket returns

Aythorpe Roding's Paul Gravatt with daughter Livi and son Sam

Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford has been shortlisted for a national award

Broomfield chaplain Tim Blake. Picture: BROOMFIELD HOSPITAL

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 16

Tim Henman in action at Wimbledon

Newmarket Racecourse drive-in concert series cancelled

Live Nation has cancelled its Utilita Live From The Drive-In concert series set for Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation