High Roding hold off Aythorpe in friendly as local cricket returns

Aythorpe Roding's Paul Gravatt with daughter Livi and son Sam Archant

High Roding earned local bragging rights over Aythorpe Roding as recreational cricket returned last weekend.

With the 2020 season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, clubs finally got the chance to get out and play and Roding made 185-6 from their 40 overs.

They were led by an unbeaten 75 from Halls, as K Morley-Jacobs (34) and R Morley-Jacobs (28) also made starts.

J Woodmore (3-41) took bowling honours for Aythorpe, as Graham Milbank nabbed 2-23 and Andy Clarke picked up 1-11.

Medium-pacer Livi Gravatt, 14, bowled an accurate eight-over spell at a cost of just 28 runs and was unlucky not to get a wicket.

Aythorpe made a cautious start in reply, with Tom Wharton and J Apperley getting into double figures but captain Paul Gravatt falling for just one.

Clarke (22) and Milbank got things moving with a good partnership, with Sam Gravatt and J O’Conner also chipping in.

Milbank hit a six and eight fours and finished unbeaten on 68 as Aythorpe came up just short on 179-7.

K Morley-Jacobs (3-37) was the pick of the High Roding attack, as S South (2-46) nabbed a brace and Halls (1-20) and Smart (1-27) also had success.

Aythorpe are set to entertain Stock in another friendly on Saturday (1pm), while High Roding stage an inter-club game ahead of a trip to Dunmow the week after.

With the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League having already cancelled the 202 season, Aythorpe are due to host OCs on July 25 and an NCL XI on August 1.

They will then join forces with High Roding, Stock, Springfield, Great Baddow, Hornchurch, Rayleigh and OCs over four successive weekends to compete in the T20 Covid Cup, with money raised going to NHS Charities.

The clubs will be split into two groups of four and play on August 8, 15 and 22 with the top two in each going forwards to a finals day at OCs on August 29.