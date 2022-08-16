High Roding take derby spoils in pre-season win over High Easter

Hat-trick hero Aaron Donaldson and Charlie Evans were the High Roding scorers against High Easter. - Credit: MILLIE FURMAN

There was plenty of entertainment as High Roding took on near neighbours High Easter in a friendly match.

Played at Leventhorpe Leisure Centre in Sawbridgeworth, it resulted in High Roding claiming a 4-1 win.

It was an even start with a few chances and both keepers making some good saves but the first half only brought the one goal, Aaron Donaldson's strike giving Roding the lead.

They doubled their advantage early in the second period from a Cory Carter corner, Charlie Evans heading home, and Donaldson beat Easter goalkeeper Harrie Irving for the second time to make it 3-0.

High Easter pulled one back through Muhens Kadimba, a constant threat to the Roding defence, but in the closing minutes Donaldson completed his hat-trick to extend the lead back to three.

High Easter will play in Championship group C of the Chelmsford Sunday League, starting at home to Little Waltham on September 4.

Their first away game is a week later at Priory Sports Res before Woodham Radars visit on September 18.

Little Waltham provide the opposition in the Coward Cup first round too, the winners at home to either Bramston or Woodham Athletic.