Ambitious and fast-growing High Roding raring to go ahead of new season

High Roding Cricket Club are all set for the new season which begins in earnest on Sunday with their entry into the National Village Cup.

The club has been busy throughout lockdown, doing what it can, when it could.

Preparation work on the pavilion, ground and square are all in full swing and the committee has also been working on a plan to upgrade the club’s net systems in the short and long term.

On the playing side they are seeking to build on the successful formula found in the COVID-19 affected 2020 season.

With a talented crop of U21 players and the guidance of experienced hands, Sam South and Jamie Smart, the newly-appointed first and second team captains are hoping to select strong and competitive sides throughout the season.

The opening game takes place on Sunday away to Stock with their first Mid-Essex League contest set for May 1 at home to Terling. The seconds meanwhile start at Rayleigh.

The club’s ever popular mixed colts section will make a welcome return this season with training on a Friday night from 6pm for all age groups from school Year 2 up.

Age-group teams will play in leagues within the West Essex District League and also in some county competitions.

It also looks to be an exciting season for both the U11 and U13 girls’ teams.

Two new leagues have been developed to cultivate and nurture the girls’ games which the club are looking forward to participating in.

Additionally the U13s will play in the national knock-out Lady Taverners T20 competition, starting on May 2.

Thursday evening has been set aside by the club to develop the growing number of girls taking up the sport and each week the girls will be able to improve their skills, match play knowledge as well as just have fun with their peers, all under the supervision of a dedicated coach.

There are opportunities too for the ladies with the squad looking forward to a mixture of hardball and softball matches throughout the summer.

Fun training sessions take place on Thursdays at 6pm and are inclusive of all levels and experience.

Anyone interested in joining the club should make contact via www.highroding.hitsports.com