Wins for High Roding, Aythorpe Roding and Dunmow cricketers

Lee Power

Published: 1:28 PM May 23, 2022
Action from High Roding's match with Writtle

Action from High Roding's match with Writtle - Credit: Bob Potter

High Roding had another good weekend with wins for the firsts and thirds, but a high-scoring loss for the seconds.

Archie Halls (4-17) and brother George (3-20) combined with Amit Tulaskar (2-15) as the firsts dismissed hosts Writtle for just 84 in T. Rippon Mid-Essex League Division One.

And Jeff Clarke (28 not out) and Henry Willis (36 not out) steered the visitors to a nine-wicket win to make it three from three and leave them top of the table ahead of a date with Springfield.

The seconds saw Chelmsford Spartans pile up 370-7, as Naik hit an unbeaten 203.

Andy Duke (57), Mark Gilfrin (46), Tahir Khan (39) and Harry Pilcher (24) all made starts as Roding replied with 264 ahead of a trip to Brookweald.

The thirds were dismissed for 138 by Albury, as Tom Shrager and Paul Welland both scored 44.

And John and Charlie Smith reduced Albury to 5-4, before Henry Welland (4-22) and Charlie Martin (2-21) combined to seal victory as High Easter visit this weekend.

Freddie Duke (65), Adrian Pask (53) and Gilfrin (39) led Roding to 191-4 in the T20 Cup against Harlow Town, who replied with 153-6.

*Aythorpe Roding secured their first win of the T. Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division season when beating Rettendon by 31 runs.

Put into bat, they fell to 24-2 before Sam Gravatt (67) and Richard Eaton (43) put on 120 in 22 overs.

Aythorpe slipped to 162-8, before Luke Wharton made a useful 23 to lift them to 196.

And the bowlers combined well to reduce Rettendon to 96-8 before the lower order rallied and they reached 165.

Joe Grant (5-24) was the pick of Aythorpe's attack, as Wharton (3-38) gave support ahead of a home date with Stock on Saturday (1pm).

*Dunmow returned to winning ways in Two Counties Division Two with an eight-wicket success at Copford.

Ben Spargo (5-23) and Sam Mixture (2-26) left Copford struggling at 34-4, with Josh Rix (3-18) helping to dismiss the hosts for 91.

Mel Hussain (42 not out) and Cam Gibson (15) put on 46 in reply, after an early wicket fell, and Spargo hit a quick unbeaten 18 to seal victory in the 24th over.

Dunmow host Lakenheath this weekend.

