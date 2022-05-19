High Roding continue excellent start, as Aythorpe, Dunmow suffer defeats

High Roding continued their excellent start to the T. Rippon Mid-Essex League Division One season with a home win over Old Chelmsfordians.

They posted 205 after choosing to bat, with Steve Molloy (46), Josh O'Connor (37), Jeff Clarke (27), Angus Burns and Sam South (both 18) leading the way.

Archie Halls (3-5) shone with the ball and O'Connor (2-28) and Freddie Burns (2-19) also had success as Old Cs were skittled for 99 ahead of a trip to Writtle.

The seconds saw Epping Foresters reach 182-8, with Talaskar (2-13) and Shamin (2-24) nabbing braces.

Mark Gilfrin (57) top scored in reply, as Tahir Khan (44), Andy Duke (23), Rich Morley Jacob (19) and Freddie Duke (16) helped seal a six-wicket win ahead of a home game with Chelmsford Spartans.

The thirds lost by 99 runs to Takeley seconds, who posted 269-2 after their openers put on 191, and visit Albury this weekend.

The ladies also lost to a strong Great Waltham side on Friday evening and visit Hatfield Peverel this Friday.

*Aythorpe Roding fell to a two-wicket defeat at Premier Division rivals Great Baddow, after reaching 244.

Sam Gravatt (54) top scored, with Richard Eaton (49 not out), Tom Wharton (40) and Andy Clarke (40) also making good starts.

Baddow opener Purewal Bhaj Singh hit 102 in reply to set up their successful run chase, with Graham Milbank (3-42) the pick of the Aythorpe attack.

Clarke (2-46), Joe Grant (1-24), Luke Wharton (1-40) and Jack Stevens (1-56) also had success for Aythorpe, who visit Rettenton on Saturday (1pm).

*Dunmow suffered a heavy defeat against Kelvedon & Feering, who posted an imposing 288-5 in their Two Counties Championship Division Two encounter.

The visitors were 94-3 at drinks, as Dunmow's bowlers kept things tight, but Josh Parsons (111 not out) upped the tempo with a brilliant innings.

Sam Mixture (1-35) bowled well for Dunmow, who slipped to 55-4 in reply, and although Joe Gallant (58) and Damian Westwood (48) gave them some hope they were eventually dismissed for 194.

They will look to bounce back when they travel to Copford this weekend.