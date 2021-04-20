Super six for High Easter as they turn on the style against Coggeshall Town youngsters
- Credit: HIGH EASTER FC
High Easter turned in a performance of the highest order as they saw off Coggeshall Town U23s in Division Two of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.
Easter ran out 6-1 winners at the Marks Tey Parish Council Sports Ground with Jordan Carter, Kennie Irving, Brad Claydon and George Paola all among the scorers.
But this was as much about the way the entire team played than the four who got their goals.
Irving put them ahead as he latched on to a Claydon pass and he had his second soon after.
By half-time it was 3-1, Emilio Caceres Sola and Ollie Blower doing the work for Claydon to score before a Jack Neal penalty pulled one back for Coggeshall.
And there was more of the same in the second half.
Sola hit the post before Paola and a penalty from Carter made it five.
The day was rounded off by Paola again leaving Easter needing four points from their final four games to win the league.
First up is a trip to Great Bardfield on Sunday.