High Easter hit Legends with second-half goal blitz

High Easter produced another strong second-half display to thrash Braintree Legends 8-1 in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.

The 10-man Legends took the lead through Rory Willett, as Warren Baines hit a post and George Hamill had a free-kick well saved at the other end.

Hamill levelled from the penalty spot before the break and Christian Roles fired High Easter ahead after the restart after good play by Henry French.

Hamill set up Roles to make it 3-1, with French adding a fourth after a dazzling run and excellent finish.

High Easter's Warren Baines - Credit: High Easter FC

Jake Sutton got in on the act for number five and Baines made it 6-1, before Josh Breeze claimed a well-taken goal, following two weeks spent in goal.

Harrie Irving returned between the posts but enjoyed a late cameo in midfield and hit the crossbar, before Roles headed home from a Breeze corner to complete his hat-trick.

High Easter are due to host Witham United in a double-header this weekend, at 10.30am and 11.45am.