High Easter hit magnificent seven after second-half goal blitz

High Easter produced a blistering second-half display to romp to a 7-1 win over Swizzino on Sunday.

George Hamill had an early shot saved by Hadley Smith and the hosts took the lead with a header from Dan Pipes.

Hamill levelled before half-time with a brilliant free-kick and Jack Shaw's deflected effort put the visitors ahead after the restart.

Shaw and Jordan Carter combined to set up Tom Watkins to make it 3-1, before Christian Roles took centre stage and netted a hat-trick after Warren Baines hit a post.

A second goal from the busy Shaw completed the tally and left High Easter needing seven points from their last three games to clinch the runners-up spot in Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One.

They host Braintree Legends on Sunday (10.30am) and have a double-header against Witham United on May 29, with the two 60-minute games kicking off at 10.30am and 11.45am.