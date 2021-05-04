High Easter claim Division Two title with win over Great Bradfords

Published: 12:59 PM May 4, 2021

High Easter had to wait 40 minutes after the final whistle but they have been confirmed as champions of Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division Two.

Their 4-1 win over Great Bradfords had put them on the verge but they needed results from elsewhere to go their way.

And after what seemed like an age, news filtered through that Tiptree's 1-0 win over Coggeshall Town U23s meant they did take the title.

The win over Bradfords came with excellent displays from midfielder Emilio Caceres Sola and goalkeeper Harrie Irving.

Irving had given a taste of what was to come with a stunning stop, although from the resulting corner the visitors took the lead thanks to an own goal.

But the home side rallied and by half-time they were 3-1 to the good.

Caceres Sola got the first two and then delivered a fantastic corner for Jake Sutton to score. Easter even survived Sam Duberry hitting the post with a penalty.

Irving was busier in the second period with a number of fine saves and it was left to Christian Roles to tap the ball into an empty net after a great run by Jamie Coe.