Another seven-up for free-scoring High Easter

Published: 8:15 AM October 7, 2021

High Easter continued their sparkling form in front of goal with another big win in Division One of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League.

They beat Coggeshall Town U23s 7-1 to climb to second in the table, three points behind AFC Barnston.

George Paola got the rout going before Kennie Irving doubled the advantage after good work down the right flank from Josh Breeze.

Harrie Irving, Kennie's brother, could have scored before Coggeshall pulled one back, Jack Hartshorn their scorer, but after the break High Easter pressed on in style.

Paola and Sam Duberry set up a third for Jordan Carter before Duberry himself got in on the act with the fourth.

Paola whipped in a free kick for 5-1 and Carter had an effort helped onto the crossbar before the resulting corner was headed in by George Alexander for 6-1.

The scoring was completed when the ever busy Carter slipped a neat pass to Alex Blake to slot home.

Easter turn their attentions to the Essex Junior Cup on Sunday when they entertain Social Club Birchanger.