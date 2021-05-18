Champions High Easter finish the league season in style with victory over Stisted

Published: 9:45 AM May 18, 2021

High Easter completed their league season in Division Two of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League with another victory.

The title was already in the bag but the 2-0 success at home to Stisted made it 11 wins out of their 14 games and left them nine points clear of Great Bardfield in the final standings.

The home side started the contest well with Josh Breeze testing the Stisted keeper early with a shot that needed tipped over the top.

Christian Roles had another cleared off the line and High Easter had to wait until 30 minutes were completed before taking the lead, Emilio Caceres Sola scoring after good work from Jake Sutton.

It remained that way until midway through the second period, George Paola making it two and they almost made it three with Sam Hockley's teasing delivery was snatched away by the keeper at the last second.

The season itself though isn't over with a trip to Bardfield in the cup on Sunday.