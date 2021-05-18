Champions High Easter finish the league season in style with victory over Stisted
- Credit: HIGH EASTER FC
High Easter completed their league season in Division Two of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League with another victory.
The title was already in the bag but the 2-0 success at home to Stisted made it 11 wins out of their 14 games and left them nine points clear of Great Bardfield in the final standings.
The home side started the contest well with Josh Breeze testing the Stisted keeper early with a shot that needed tipped over the top.
Christian Roles had another cleared off the line and High Easter had to wait until 30 minutes were completed before taking the lead, Emilio Caceres Sola scoring after good work from Jake Sutton.
It remained that way until midway through the second period, George Paola making it two and they almost made it three with Sam Hockley's teasing delivery was snatched away by the keeper at the last second.
The season itself though isn't over with a trip to Bardfield in the cup on Sunday.
Most Read
- 1 Holidaymakers fly abroad again out of Stansted Airport
- 2 Hoarding can cause higher risk of fire, says emergency service
- 3 Broomfield nurse still struggling with Covid-19 after effects
- 4 Vaccine does work against Indian variant, says health secretary
- 5 TSB closes Dunmow branch
- 6 Man sentenced after admitting two charges of sexual assault
- 7 District councillor resigns from R4U
- 8 New Dunmow and Barnston vicar thanks community for their warm welcome
- 9 Dunmow and Stansted councillors not in new Essex County Council cabinet
- 10 Prisoner of war camp a 'huge part' of Essex's history