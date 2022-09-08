News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
High Easter open with draw in new surroundings of Chelmsford League

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM September 8, 2022
Emilio Caceres Sola and George Paola of High Easter Football Club.

Emilio Caceres Sola and George Paola were the High Easter scorers against Little Waltham. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

High Easter's first venture in the Chelmsford Sunday Football League ended with honours even with Little Waltham.

The Championship group pool C match finished 2-2 with each club's manager forced to referee a half each as they were without a proper match official.

High Easter took the lead on 20 minutes when a shot by Frank Ladlow was spilled into the path of George Paola and he made no mistake.

Paola also headed an Alfie Prior on the crossbar before they went 2-0 in front, Emilio Caceres Sola finishing off an Alex Blake pass from distance.

Little Waltham did pull one back before half-time, Tyler James the scorer, and they were back on level terms in the second half when a shot wasn't pushed out far enough and Brandon Leslie whipped the ball in from close range.

Both teams then went for the winning goal but without any joy.

High Easter travel to Priory Sports Res on Sunday for a 10.30am kick-off.

Football
Dunmow News

