High Easter snatch spoils from seven-goal thriller against Latchingdon

Match Report

Emilio Caceres-Sola, George Paola and Mahen`a Kadimba were the High Easter scorers against Latchingdon. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

High Easter got back to winning ways in the Chelmsford Sunday League with a seven-goal thriller at home to Latchingdon.

The remarkable thing about the 4-3 win for the hosts was the fact that both keepers, Josh Breeze for High Easter and Elliot Brock for Latchingdon, turned in performances of the highest order despite the number of goals scored.

High Easter started quickly when an Emilio Caceres Sola cross was met by George Paola and his shot hit the post.

Two more chances fell to the hotshot striker but he flashed a header over the top before Brock made one of his many good saves.

But they would not be denied and took the lead on 13 minutes with brilliant control and shot by Mahen'a Kadimba.

Chances continued to come for the home side but Brock kept Latchingdon in the game and it paved the way for the visitors to draw level, a great shot by Rhys Davies flying past Breeze into the top corner.

High Easter went back in front before the break, Caceres Sola the scorer, but it was all square again shortly after the restart, Davies getting his second goal of the game.

From there play got more and more stretched and it became end-to-end with both teams creating good chances.

Breeze had to save well on two occasions for the home team but he was helpless to prevent Latchingdon snatching a third through Karl Swanborough.

That had all the hallmarks of being a winning goal but in a crazy five minutes, High Easter rescued all three points.

Paola headed home from a Caceres Sola corner to make it 3-3 and the same pair helped with the winning goal, Paola this time whipping in a shot from after being set up by Caceres Sola.

The victory and the three points moves High Easter back to the top of pool C having played four games and both scored and conceded 12 goals.

Easter entertain Great Baddow on Sunday with a 10.30am kick-off, the match being played at the Witham Sports Ground on Spinks Lane.