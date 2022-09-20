Match Report

High Easter produced one of the great comebacks to claim victory over Woodham Radars.

Playing at home in the Chelmsford Sunday Football League Championship pool C match, they trailed 4-0 in the first period before fighting back to win 5-4.

Radars started well and took the lead on 13 minutes, Henry Bishop whipping in a great strike, and then they doubled the advantage a few minutes later through Charlie Cripps with a decent strike.

The first chance for High Easter came midway through the opening period, George Paola heading just wide, but Woodham kept pushing and scored a pair of identical goals within minutes of each other.

The first brought the ever busy Henry Bishop his second with a shot from distance and High Easter keeper Harrie Irving had no chance with the next one either, Kiearon Osbourne getting that one.

But crucially High Easter recovered before the half-time interval.

A good build-up saw Emilio Caceres Sola put a good shot past Joe Abbott in the Woodham goal and then on the stroke of the break, Christian Roles made it two.

High Easter continued to play good football in the second half and High Easter`s goal-machine Paola managed to push the ball over the line from a goal-mouth scramble to make it 4-3.

Harrie Irving had to be on his toes to keep the home team in the game and the comeback was complete when Rory Mercer made it 4-4 from a Paola assist.

It had already been an excellent half from High Easter, with the defence keeping the visitors quiet, and it got even better when they took the lead for the first time in the match through Paola.

It could have got even better but Abbott made a good save from a Sola penalty.

It didn't matter in the end with Easter holding out for the 5-4 success, a win that puts them top of the table after two games.

They go to Ingatestone to play Redstones next.