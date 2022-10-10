High Easter get better of Great Baddow to maintain fine start

High Easter continued their excellent start to the Chelmsford Mortgage Solutions Sunday League with a 4-2 win over Great Baddow.

The match was played at Witham Sports Ground, due to the 10k run around High Easter, and George Paola saw a header tipped over by Jack Bailey.

Christian Roles headed in from an Alfie Prior free-kick to open the scoring, but Baddow levelled from a corner when Paola steered the ball past Harrie Irving and into his own net.

Sam Hockley's pinpoint pass found Emilio Caceres-Sola to restore High Easter's lead in the second half, with Mahen'a Kadimba firing home from a Cacares-Sola assist to make it 3-1.

Irving produced some superb saves before a Josh Breeze corner was headed in by Frank Ladlow for the fourth goal, with Steve Shilley grabbing a late consolation for Baddow.

High Easter travel to Woodham Radars on Sunday (10.30am).