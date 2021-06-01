High Easter close in on qualification for Malcolm Foy Trophy semi-finals

Published: 2:20 PM June 1, 2021

A last-minute equaliser against Great Bradfords kept High Easter's hopes of qualifying for the Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy semi-finals alive.

Alex Blake got it to leave the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League sides tied at 2-2.

It leaves both on four points after two group games and a win for Easter at home to Witham Phoenix on Sunday could see them through to the last four.

This was a slow burner with no real chances early on but Bradfords got the breakthrough for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Christian Roles had gone close twice in the first-half and and those chances looked costly when Bradfords doubled their advantage earl tin the second half, Nathan Postill scoring his second.

But High Easter rallied with Sam Hockley impressing down the right flank and they got one back midway through the half, George Paola with a decent strike.

And they got back level right at the death from a corner, Blake flashing the ball into the back of the net with a deft header.