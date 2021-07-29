News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
High Easter Football Club celebrate superb season at presentation day

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:00 AM July 29, 2021   
High Easter Football Club won the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division Two title

High Easter Football Club won the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division Two title, showed off by assistant manager George Alexander, skipper JP Alexander and manager George Watkins. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

High Easter Football Club had a hugely fantastic season despite the enforced interruptions and they rounded it off with a big celebration at their end of year awards.

Held at The Black Lion at High Roding, the team, who were Division Two champions in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League and have earned promotion to Division One for the new campaign, handed out a number of prizes.

Goalkeeper Harrie Irving receives the press officer player of the year award from Brian Hockley.

Goalkeeper Harrie Irving receives the press officer player of the year award from Brian Hockley. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

Brian Hockley awarded his press officer player of the year to goalkeeper Harrie Irving while the actual player of the year went to Jordan Carter.

Jordan Carter with assistant George Alexander and manager George Watkins after winning High Easter's player of the year award

Jordan Carter with assistant George Alexander and manager George Watkins after winning High Easter's player of the year award. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

Manager George Watkins and his assistant George Alexander chose George Paola as their player of the year, his 12 goals shining through the season.

Twelve-goal George Paola won High Easter Football Club's managers' player of the year award

Twelve-goal George Paola won High Easter Football Club's managers' player of the year award. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

Skipper JP Alexander also showed off the league trophy and with pre-season fixtures being organised, they will be looking forward to what comes next.

