High Easter Football Club celebrate superb season at presentation day
- Credit: HIGH EASTER FC
High Easter Football Club had a hugely fantastic season despite the enforced interruptions and they rounded it off with a big celebration at their end of year awards.
Held at The Black Lion at High Roding, the team, who were Division Two champions in the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League and have earned promotion to Division One for the new campaign, handed out a number of prizes.
Brian Hockley awarded his press officer player of the year to goalkeeper Harrie Irving while the actual player of the year went to Jordan Carter.
Manager George Watkins and his assistant George Alexander chose George Paola as their player of the year, his 12 goals shining through the season.
Skipper JP Alexander also showed off the league trophy and with pre-season fixtures being organised, they will be looking forward to what comes next.