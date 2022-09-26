News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
High Easter beaten for first time in Chelmsford Sunday League

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:25 PM September 26, 2022
George Paola got High Easter's only goal in the 3-1 loss at Redstones in the Chelmsford Sunday League.

High Easter lost their first game of the season in the Chelmsford Sunday League going down 3-1 at Redstones in Ingatestone.

The result drops them down to second in pool C but there was still plenty of positives to take away for the visitors.

Redstones made the better start in the first period and Harrie Irving had to make two good saves for Easter.

The hosts took the lead midway through the half when Sam Hart scored a headed goal and Redstones kept the pressure on, James Clarke hitting the post on two occasions.

High Easter had a chance to draw level when a good move from Emilio Caceres Sola found Christian Roles but his header sailed over the bar and they were two-down at half-time, Joe Stevens scoring.

High Easter had a better second half and they pulled a goal back when Mahen'a Kadimba made an excellent run down the right flank and crossed for George Paola to fire home and there were tow great stops to keep rEdstones infront.

Stevens made the game safe though late on with his seconds and Redstones third.

Football
Dunmow News

