Hannah Mortier returns to boxing to raise awareness of the fight against domestic violence

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:10 PM May 16, 2022
Hannah Mortier and her team

Boxer, Hannah Mortier, returned after a five-year break to help raise awareness of the fight against domestic abuse. 

Twenty-year-old Hannah came back to join the all-girls boxing show at the All Stars gym in Harrow and take on Finchley’s Patricia Mbata; an active boxer on the amateur circuit with a 16 fight record and 12 wins. 

In the first round you could see Hannah was a bit rusty with her jabs falling short of her opponent but as it went on her shots began to land. 

Round two saw the Rayne boxer showing the skill she has, landing combinations of left, right and a right hook that repeatedly caught the Finchley fighter. 

As the last round began, both fighters knew it was all to play for but Hannah caught Patricia with a four punch combination. 

The newly returned boxer fought well and gave a terrific performance but lost the decision with a score of 3-2. 

