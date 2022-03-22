Great Dunmow Primary School pupils impress at county finals

Great Dunmow Primary School pupils have had plenty of sporting success to cheer recently.

They managed to reach the county finals of Tag Rugby and Dodgeball, having taken part in several qualifying tournaments over the course of the year.

And both teams played exceptionally well to secure fourth place in both events.

Great Dunmow Primary School reached the county finals in Dodgeball - Credit: GDPS

Headteacher Kevin Watts said: "With over 400 primary schools in Essex, to get to this stage and represent Uttlesford District is an immense achievement.

"We are incredibly proud of the pupils who took part in another sporting success at Great Dunmow Primary School."

*Dunmow under-13s were convincing winners over Intersports in the Spring Plate.

They played some attractive attacking football from the start and took a first-minute lead through Evie Perry.

Tilly Belcher and Tayla Gentry added further goals for a 3-0 lead at half-time, with Belcher scoring again after the restart.

Maisie Dowsett added a double, with Alice Crisp, Lucia Catto (penalty) and a first goal for Ruby Ames completing a 9-1 victory.