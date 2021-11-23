News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Great Dunmow Primary School revel in rugby's return

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:44 AM November 23, 2021
Great Dunmow Primary School's Year 6 tag rugby team show off their medals.

Great Dunmow Primary School's Year 6 tag rugby team show off their medals.

A schools rugby tournament brought much joy for pupils and parents of Great Dunmow Primary - mostly because they were back playing again after such a long absence.

They entered two teams in the Year 5 and Year 6 tag rugby competition held at Dunmow St Mary’s where they competed against six other schools.

And they both put in fabulous performances, with one picking up the top prize.

The two teams from Great Dunmow Primary School who played in the Year 5 and 6 tag-rugby tournament.

The two teams from Great Dunmow Primary School who played in the Year 5 and 6 tag-rugby tournament.

A spokesman for the Woodlands Park Drive-based school said: "A fantastic afternoon of rugby was showcased to our vast quart of parents, who were able to support their children for the first time in over 18 months. 

"Both teams did incredibly well, with the Year 6 team remaining unbeaten throughout, securing both the gold medal and passage to the area finals to be held in the new year.

Great Dunmow Primary School's Year 5 tag rugby team.

Great Dunmow Primary School's Year 5 tag rugby team.

"The Year 5 team finished a commendable fifth place showing great determination and flair which bodes well for the future.

"Well done to all 22 children for representing your school with such pride and passion."

