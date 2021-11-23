Great Dunmow Primary School revel in rugby's return
- Credit: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY
A schools rugby tournament brought much joy for pupils and parents of Great Dunmow Primary - mostly because they were back playing again after such a long absence.
They entered two teams in the Year 5 and Year 6 tag rugby competition held at Dunmow St Mary’s where they competed against six other schools.
And they both put in fabulous performances, with one picking up the top prize.
A spokesman for the Woodlands Park Drive-based school said: "A fantastic afternoon of rugby was showcased to our vast quart of parents, who were able to support their children for the first time in over 18 months.
"Both teams did incredibly well, with the Year 6 team remaining unbeaten throughout, securing both the gold medal and passage to the area finals to be held in the new year.
"The Year 5 team finished a commendable fifth place showing great determination and flair which bodes well for the future.
"Well done to all 22 children for representing your school with such pride and passion."
