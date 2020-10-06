Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners defy the rain to complete the virtual London Marathon
PUBLISHED: 12:20 07 October 2020
Archant
Like thousands across the country Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners braved the wet weather to tackle the virtual London Marathon.
The mass participants were not at this year’s event but instead were running courses closer to home, and in their numbers too.
Hannah Mcllvenna and Gillian Robertson ran together, finishing in under four hours, with the latter raising £500 for Children with Cancer.
Hayley Smith also got inside the four-hour mark and Heidi Shubrook completed it dressed as a bee.
Luke Mcllvenna went off road as did Lee Prowse who roped in a couple of friends to keep him company.
Louise Garrett and Szabina Nemeth were debutants at the distance and Kath Birks completed her run despite a fall after just two miles.
Rosalind McKenna meanwhile opted to walk it after falling pregnant at the same time as getting her first ballot place.
