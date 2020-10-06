Advanced search

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners defy the rain to complete the virtual London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:20 07 October 2020

Szabina Nemeth and Louise Garrett of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Szabina Nemeth and Louise Garrett of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Like thousands across the country Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners braved the wet weather to tackle the virtual London Marathon.

Lee Prowse of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.Lee Prowse of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

The mass participants were not at this year’s event but instead were running courses closer to home, and in their numbers too.

Hannah McIlvenna of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.Hannah McIlvenna of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Hannah Mcllvenna and Gillian Robertson ran together, finishing in under four hours, with the latter raising £500 for Children with Cancer.

Gillian Robertson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.Gillian Robertson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Hayley Smith also got inside the four-hour mark and Heidi Shubrook completed it dressed as a bee.

Hayley Smith of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.Hayley Smith of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Luke Mcllvenna went off road as did Lee Prowse who roped in a couple of friends to keep him company.

Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.Heidi Shubrook of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Louise Garrett and Szabina Nemeth were debutants at the distance and Kath Birks completed her run despite a fall after just two miles.

Luke McIlvenna of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.Luke McIlvenna of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners running the virtual 2020 London Marathon.

Rosalind McKenna meanwhile opted to walk it after falling pregnant at the same time as getting her first ballot place.

