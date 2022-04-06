News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bond breaks Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners marathon record

Lee Power

Published: 11:39 AM April 6, 2022
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Clare Hayes (left) was second at Carver Barracks

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners produced some impressive displays over varying distances at the weekend.

Simon Bond travelled north to take part in the Manchester Marathon and clocked a personal best of two hours 37 minutes, which is also a club record.

Closer to home, Clare Hayes finished as second female in the 5k at Carver Barracks.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Laura Brewington (right) was third at Carver Barracks

And clubmate Laura Brewington finished as third female over the 10k distance, with Kevin Marshall, Louise Garrett and Szabina Nemeth also competing over the longer route.

