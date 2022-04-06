Bond breaks Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners marathon record

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Clare Hayes (left) was second at Carver Barracks - Credit: GFDR

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners produced some impressive displays over varying distances at the weekend.

Simon Bond travelled north to take part in the Manchester Marathon and clocked a personal best of two hours 37 minutes, which is also a club record.

Closer to home, Clare Hayes finished as second female in the 5k at Carver Barracks.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Laura Brewington (right) was third at Carver Barracks - Credit: GFDR

And clubmate Laura Brewington finished as third female over the 10k distance, with Kevin Marshall, Louise Garrett and Szabina Nemeth also competing over the longer route.