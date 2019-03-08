Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners out in force

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the weekend.

Karen Pickering, Colin Jackson and Ian Lawson at the Stort 30 Karen Pickering, Colin Jackson and Ian Lawson at the Stort 30

Cambridge & Coleridge AC hosted the second race of the Essex Cross-Country League season at Horseheath race course near Linton.

Claire Hall was GFDR's fastest female, followed by Kerry Harrington, Jenny Suckling and Louise Garrett, as Lee Pickering led Matt Bainbridge, Connor Johnson, Alan Fullerton, Lee Prowse, Martyn Byford, Simon King and James Hawkes home for the men.

The Stort 30 on Sunday took runners 15 miles from Bishop's Stortford, along the River Stort Navigation path and 15 miles back, and was won by Robert Barnes of Stopsley Striders in 3:27.56.

GFDR's Karen Pickering ran her first ultra and 12th marathon in 12 months to finish as third female and 17th overall in 4:21.39 as Colin Jackson (5:43.36) and Ian Lawson (5:43.39) ran together.

At the Love Luton half marathon, Gillian Robertson was first W55 in 1:49.13.