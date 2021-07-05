News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Moss makes mark at Thames Ring 250

Lee Power

Published: 2:35 PM July 5, 2021   
Naomi Ross after the Thames Ring 250

Naomi Ross after the Thames Ring 250 - Credit: GFDR

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Naomi Moss completed the mammoth task of the Thames Ring 250 recently.

The event is organised by Challenge Running Ltd and Moss, after starting at 10am on Wednesday morning, finished at 7.30pm on Saturday after running 250 miles in 81 hours 52 minutes and 26 seconds.

Moss was first female to finish and coach Lindley Chambers, director of Challenge Running, was quoted as being 'a very proud coach'.

Emma Baldock completed the Milton Keynes half marathon in 2:02.12, as Abi and Ben Rayner ran a very tough and hilly course at the Maverick Frontier Chilterns marathon in just over five hours.

Abi and Ben Rayner took on the Maverick Frontier Chilterns Marathon 

Abi and Ben Rayner took on the Maverick Frontier Chilterns Marathon - Credit: GFDR

Hayley and John Smith took on the Milton Keynes marathon and finished in 3:59.44, while Heidi Shubrook clocked a personal best for the 26.2-mile distance of 3:50.58.

John and Hayley Smith took on the Milton Keynes Marathon

John and Hayley Smith took on the Milton Keynes Marathon - Credit: GFDR

Meanwhile, clubmates Glenda and Colin Jackson, James Bosher and Jenny Suckling took part in the ETE narrative trail, with Bosher finishing in second place.

Heidi Shubrook completed the MK Marathon in a personal best

Heidi Shubrook completed the MK Marathon in a personal best - Credit: GFDR


