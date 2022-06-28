Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners make the most of the summer sun

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners meeting up for a park run event - Credit: Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners

Summer has come and Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners have been out enjoying it.

The group has organised overnight runs, getting groups out to Parkrun events, as well as preparing for the Felsted 10k later in July.

GFDR coach Steve Read organised an overnight run to bring in the summer solstice, starting at midnight on Wednesday and ending at sunrise in the Little Dunmow playing field.

The Great Dunmow Parkrun, organised by Luca Predebon, on June 25 is part of the club's ‘wear the colours Parkrun’ initiative to get more members together, increase the club’s presence and attract new members.

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners have decided all Ukrainian refugees who are living in the UK to escape the ongoing conflict aged 18 and over will get free membership and training.

If you’re interested in the club or taking part in the Felsted race on July 17,, visit www.grangefarmdunmowrunners.co.uk