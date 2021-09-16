Home comforts and good time for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
- Credit: GFDR
Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners didn't have to go too far in their search for racing action - with the Takeley 10k attracting many of them.
It also saw James Bosher finish second overall with a time of 34 minutes 39 seconds, one place and just over a minute ahead of team-mate Aaron Clark.
Declan Evans was sixth overall in 39:24.
Karen Pickering (44:36) and Glenda Jackson (59:17) were the winners of their respective age category for the ladies while Martin Atkinson (46:27) topped his group.
Andy Owen, Heidi Hibbett, Emily Ward, Louise Garrett, Natalie Herbert and Szabina Nemeth also took part.
Further afield Ashwin Shah and Emma Bullock took part in Brighton Marathon after a disrupted training schedule.
Shah finished in 3:50:40 while Bullock clocked 6:12:24 after being forced to walk in places due to hip pain.
A couple of GFDRs took part in the Twin Lakes 20. Heidi Shubrook was 51 seconds outside the three-hour mark but Philippa Robinson's 2:25:51 is a new club record for the distance.