Home comforts and good time for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:21 PM September 16, 2021   
Glenda Jackson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners won her age category at the Takeley 10k.

Glenda Jackson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners won her age category at the Takeley 10k.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners didn't have to go too far in their search for racing action - with the Takeley 10k attracting many of them.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k.

It also saw James Bosher finish second overall with a time of 34 minutes 39 seconds, one place and just over a minute ahead of team-mate Aaron Clark.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k. - Credit: GFDR

Declan Evans was sixth overall in 39:24.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k. - Credit: GFDR

Karen Pickering (44:36) and Glenda Jackson (59:17) were the winners of their respective age category for the ladies while Martin Atkinson (46:27) topped his group.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were out in force at the Takeley 10k. - Credit: GFDR

Andy Owen, Heidi Hibbett, Emily Ward, Louise Garrett, Natalie Herbert and Szabina Nemeth also took part. 

Ashwin Shah of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Brighton Marathon.

Ashwin Shah of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Brighton Marathon. - Credit: GFDR

Further afield Ashwin Sha﻿h and Emma Bullock took part in Brighton Marathon after a disrupted training schedule.

Emma Bullock of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Brighton Marathon.

Emma Bullock of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at the Brighton Marathon. - Credit: GFDR

Shah finished in 3:50:40 while Bullock clocked 6:12:24 after being forced to walk in places due to hip pain.

A couple of GFDRs took part in the Twin Lakes 20. Heidi Shubrook was 51 seconds outside the three-hour mark but Philippa Robinson's 2:25:51 is a new club record for the distance.  

