Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners collecting more and more medals

Published: 4:05 PM July 13, 2021

Gillian Robertson of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners with another one of her medals. - Credit: GFDR

The Felsted 10k is firmly on the radar of the athletes of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners - but then they don't need much of an excuse to get out and about enjoying their running.

Gillian Robertson may need a bigger trophy cabinet to house her ever-growing collection of medals.

She has received news of qualification for The Abbott World Championships next year all after claiming prize money for being in the top three at the St Albans Half Marathon, her 75th run over the 13.1-mile distance.

Her next three came back-to-back and all with unique medals, finishing the Hopathon in one hour 54 minutes 54 seconds, the Hercules in 1:59:32 and Obi in 2:05:04.

Ian Lawson took on another two marathons, his 82nd and 83rd, with the Hopathon also on his agenda.

He finished that one, run along the Stort towpath at Sawbridgeworth, in 4:41:57 while another Phoenix event, the Cyclops 2, was done in 5:12:59.

Jacqueline Adams also did the Pheonix run, running four laps before walking another to take her total to 16.4 miles.

Three from GFDR took part in the Hare & Tortoise Running event Rayne Revival, a race where you decide how many laps you do.

Debbie Stares completed three laps (9.84 miles) in 1:41, the furthest she’s run since January, while Karen Pickering did four laps (13.1 miles) in 1:43 in what was her first event since the start of the pandemic.

Ashwin Shah managed eight laps (26.2 miles) in 4:03.

Henrietta Butcher and son Will of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners took part in the Nuclear Races. - Credit: GFDR

Henrietta Butcher and her son Will took part in the Nuclear Races and embraced the mud with Glenda and Colin Jackson teaming with Heidi Shubrook to explore the Essex countryside in the Wickham Wanderings narrative half marathon trail.

The Felsted 10km event has been given the approval to go ahead on July 18 with GFDR saying it will be a "great opportunity to get a medal and be part of an event again".

Go to the club's website at www.grangefarmdunmowrunners.co.uk for more information.